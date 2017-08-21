Taylor Swift posts cryptic video of snake on new Twitter account See Taylor Swift's first tweet on her new account!

Taylor Swift has posted her first video on a new Twitter account. The clip, which lasts just ten seconds long, features a snake moving in the shadows. The Shake It Off singer deleted her Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube and website earlier this month before beginning a new verified account which doesn't have a profile photo, and has already amassed 85.4 million followers.

Fans were quick to respond to the cryptic video, with one writing: "TAYLOR IS COMING," while another added: "TAYLOR OMG YOU CANT JUST DO THIS." They also discussed the meaning behind the snake video, with many suggesting it was a reference to her fall in popularity earlier this year, when people began to spam her social media accounts snake emojis following her well-publicised feuds with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and with her ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris.

Taylor posted a video of a snake

Taylor has remained out of the spotlight following the disputes, but recently made headlines after winning a sexual assault case against DJ David Mueller, who she alleged groped her during a pre-concert meet and greet in 2013. She was awarded a symbolic $1 in damages, which she had sought. In a statement about the case, she said: "I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organisations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves." The star also donated a generous amount to Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation following her victory in court.