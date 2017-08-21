GettyImages-499033862

Taylor Swift posts cryptic video of snake on new Twitter account

See Taylor Swift's first tweet on her new account!

by Emmy Griffiths

Taylor Swift has posted her first video on a new Twitter account. The clip, which lasts just ten seconds long, features a snake moving in the shadows. The Shake It Off singer deleted her Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube and website earlier this month before beginning a new verified account which doesn't have a profile photo, and has already amassed  85.4 million followers.

READ: Calvin Harris opens up about his Taylor Swift regret

 

Fans were quick to respond to the cryptic video, with one writing: "TAYLOR IS COMING," while another added: "TAYLOR OMG YOU CANT JUST DO THIS." They also discussed the meaning behind the snake video, with many suggesting it was a reference to her fall in popularity earlier this year, when people began to spam her social media accounts snake emojis following her well-publicised feuds with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and with her ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris.

READ: Taylor Swift gives generous donation to mark win in sexual assault trial

GettyImages-499033862

Taylor posted a video of a snake

Taylor has remained out of the spotlight following the disputes, but recently made headlines after winning a sexual assault case against DJ David Mueller, who she alleged groped her during a pre-concert meet and greet in 2013. She was awarded a symbolic $1 in damages, which she had sought. In a statement about the case, she said: "I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organisations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves." The star also donated a generous amount to Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation following her victory in court.  

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment