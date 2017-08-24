Will Young admits to spending 'At least' £500,000 on therapy The former Pop Idol winner was diagnosed with PTSD back in 2012

Will Young has admitted to spending a staggering £500,000 on therapy to help treat his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Will, who was first diagnosed back in 2012 while appearing in Cabaret in the West End, opened up to ES Magazine about his struggles, saying: "I was either going to kill myself of get through it." The 38-year-old has been suffering with panic attacks for the last five years, and listed contributing factors, which included being bullied at school and feeling ashamed of his sexuality.

Prior to getting help, Will explained just how low he felt, saying: "I couldn’t cope with anything. This was continuous. I found it hard to leave for anything. Everything I loved was hard." Last year, Will caused headlines after leaving Strictly Come Dancing, and he admitted that his PTSD was a major contributing factor. "I wouldn’t be asked to do it again and I don’t think it would be a good idea, even separate from my PTSD, which was making it intolerable because I couldn’t get out of bed."

Along with suffering from crippling anxiety, Will, who shot to fame back in 2002 after winning Pop Idol, has admitted to a long list of addictions, which include alcohol and shopping.

However, things are now looking up for the talented singer, who is set to go on a UK tour of Cabaret next month, where he will star as character Emcee alongside his good friend Louise Redknapp. Will is also looking for love, telling ES Magazine, that he would love to have children in the future. "I'd be a great parent. I love kids," he said.