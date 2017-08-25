Katie Holmes shares rare sweet baby picture and tribute to mum Katie Holmes has shared the sweetest throwback snap!

Katie Holmes has shared a beautiful throwback photo of herself as a baby with her mum, Kathleen. In the sweet snap, Kathleen is looking down lovingly at her daughter, who is fast asleep. Katie captioned the post: "#tbt my incredible mom and me. I am so grateful for my beautiful kind mum." Her fans were quick to praise the photo, with one writing: "Awww! Lovely pic! I love this pic so much! Your mum is so beautiful and an amazing woman! Pure love! Kisses and hugs to both," while another added: "Aww, so cute! I love the picture and your mum is an amazing woman."

READ: Katie Holmes rocks a blunt fringe in unrecognisable throwback photo

Katie shared a throwback snap

The Dawson's Creek actress regularly posts on Instagram, and has recently shared several snaps of herself enjoying her summer with her 11-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. The pair visited her sister in Ohio to celebrate her birthday, and Katie shared a rare snap of her family, writing: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful, courageous, fun, funny, amazing sister!!!!!!! We love uuuuuuuuuu!!!!!!!"

READ: Katie Holmes gives us shoe envy with dreamy Miu Miu holiday sandals

Katie regularly posts snaps to Instagram

The star recently tried her hand at directing the 2016 film All We Had, and she opened up about the decision to move away from acting. "This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you're going to be," she explained to Town and Country magazine. "The thing about directing is I can say I have this window and that's when we're getting it done. My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."