David Beckham has been sent a new LEGO castle to build, which will no doubt please his six-year-old daughter Harper no end – if he completes it, that is! The doting dad recently built a Disney LEGO castle for Harper to play with, and is now set to make a new one inspired by The Lego Ninjago Movie. Taking to his Instagram stories, David posted a photo of his new challenge, simply writing: "Thank you @Lego."

Earlier in the month, David stayed up until the early hours of the morning to build the Disney castle, having spent the week putting the pieces together. David had explained on social media that the castle contained 400 pieces and 490 pages of instructions, but that he was excited for the challenge.

David and his wife Victoria are also the proud parents to three sons – Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12. This past week, David has been spending quality time with his oldest son, having taken him to New York to help his get settled in time for Parsons School of Design, where he is set to study photography.

The retired footballer has been posting a series of photos of their adventures together, including one of them hanging out in the sunny city, with a backdrop of sky scrapers in view. It is no doubt an emotional time for the Beckham family, and David couldn’t help but pay a heartfelt tribute to his first born when captioning the picture.

He wrote: "Exciting times and hard work coming for this little man.. Proud of you bust." Prior to going to New York, Brooklyn enjoyed a farewell meal with his family at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi. That same night, mum Victoria, 43, shared a tearful photo with her social media followers, congratulating Brooklyn on his A-level results. She wrote: "We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you. #yesiamcrying #emotional x."