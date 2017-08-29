Cristiano Ronaldo shares sweet family photo with newborn twins and pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Cristiano's girlfriend Georgina confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared the sweetest family portrait, showing off his ever-expanding brood. The Real Madrid player, 32, posed with his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, his newborn twins Eva and Mateo, and his seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr. as he captioned the Instagram photo: "Family mood." The footballer was the picture of happiness, surrounded by his youngsters and his model girlfriend, 23, who is expecting her first baby.

While Cristiano is notoriously private about his children, it's known that he welcomed his twins via a surrogate mother in June. A month later, he confirmed that his girlfriend is also pregnant; a reporter from Spanish news outlet El Mundo asked whether he was "happy" to have another child on the way, to which the 32-year-old sports star replied, "Yes, very much."

Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Cristiano welcomed his twins in June

Georgina also proudly showed off her baby bump in HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! earlier this month, as she spoke about her private life. "I'm a family person," she said. "I love children, nature, animals. I have a cat, who's now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy." Speaking about everything from her diet to her passions, the model added: "I like to take care of myself. Doing sports and having a balanced diet. I try to eat organic food and avoid anything too heavy. I don't have a strict diet, I do treat myself from time to time. Life wouldn't be much fun without guilty pleasures!"

Cristiano and Georgina met almost a year ago at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid. They went public with their relationship in November 2016 when they were spotted together at Disneyland Paris. Georgina then supported Cristiano at the FIFA Football Awards in January, posing for photos with the sportsman and his eldest son Cristiano Jr.