Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, was quizzed about the birth of his twins while appearing on Portugese TV show Queridas Manhas on Friday, where she coyly told the panel that he had 'maybe' become a dad again. Appearing with her partner and little boy, Dinis, the Real Madrid star's sister was asked a series of personal questions, where she answered yes, no and maybe.

However, while Katia was careful not to give too much away, Dinis cheekily added 'yes' when his mum was asked whether her brother had become a dad again. His answer was quickly dismissed by his mum, who told the panel he was far too young to know what was going on.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly welcomed twins via a surrogate last week

It was reported last Thursday by Portuguese TV channel SIC that Cristiano had become a father again to twins – a boy named Mateo and a girl named Eva. So far, there has been no confirmation from the footballer. But there are rumours that his mother Dolores has travelled to the States to collect the babies; in an official biography published in 2014, Dolores previously confirmed that she had collected the 32-year-old's son Cristiano Jr from a private hospital in Florida after he was born in June 2010.

Meanwhile, there has also been speculation that Cristiano's girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez, is expecting a baby, which began when the footballer shared a photo showing him resting his hand on Georgina's stomach. But mother Dolores dismissed the reports. "It's just nonsense," she told Portuguese magazine Flash. "It's just a hand on the belly, and as far as I know, Cristiano will not be a father again. I hope he has more children, he wants to be a father again. Now that Cristiano has money, he can raise more children as well."