Jay-Z once urged Amy Winehouse to move in with him Jay-Z has spoken about reaching out to Amy Winehouse before her death

Jay-Z has revealed that he invited Amy Winehouse to stay with him the first time they ever met. The 4:44 rapper opened up about meeting the late star, who he realised was stuttering her words. Speaking on Tidal's Rap Radar podcast, he said: "I was like, 'You don’t even stutter. Why are you doing that?' I looked at her, and I was like, 'Stay with us.' The first time we hung out, I told her, 'Stay with us.'"

MORE: Amy Winehouse Foundation to open facility for girls suffering from alcohol and drug dependency

Jay-Z opened up about Amy

He added: "She was telling us, she was writing the songs to our face. 'They're trying to make me go to rehab, I'm not going', like, what? You have to go!" He also opened up about mental health, and how important it was to get rid of the stigma that surrounds it. "We're not dealing with that because it's not the cool thing to do," he explained. "These things unfortunately have to happen on a large stage so everyone can see."

READ: Jay-Z speaks out on elevator fight with Solange

Jay-Z invited Amy to stay with him

Jay-Z welcomed twins with his wife, Beyonce, back in June. During the podcast, he spoke about their unique names – Rumi and Sir Carter, explaining: "He just came out like, Sir. Rumi is our favourite poet, so it was for our daughter. And then Sir was, like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir." The 47-year-old also spoke about how he plans to spend time with his newborns, adding: "I booked the tour for October so I could have at least four months... to just really bond and see their fingers… They'll be with me anyway, but I'm just saying, like, [I needed] a space where I'm not doing nothing, I'm just focused on them. I'm not thinking about a show at night or anything like that. That's why the tour is so far away from the release of the album."