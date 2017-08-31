WATCH: Incredible 'Look What You Made Me Do' dance video becomes viral hit An amazing dance routine has already been choreographed to Taylor Swift's new single!

An incredible dance performed to Taylor Swift's new single, Look What You Made Me Do, has received over 2.5 million views in just one week. In the video, several dance groups and solo performers took on Taylor's hit tune with choreography put together by Kyle Hanagami. Kyle is the same choreographer behind a creative dance routine to Ed Sheeran's Shape of You; a video that has received over 100 million views.

In the new video, the first group of dancers - Haley Fitzgerald, Monica Douglas and Emma Hauser – show off their moves to the opening verse and chorus before the second group - Rex Kline, Rae Srivastava and Adam Vesperman – take over to show what they can do. Three other groups show off their moves (including one person dressed as a dinosaur!) while Charlize Glass performed an amazing solo routine to the song.

The dancers were praised by viewers

Viewers were quick to praise the amazing video, with one writing: "The guy in the middle of the second group stole the show from the two other (also amazing) boys. That move at 2:15 omg, you were the best," while another added: "The girl who danced solo literally gave me goosebumps. She KILLED it! She needs to go on [So You Think You Can Dance] or something and win." ﻿The bio on Kyle's site reads: "Kyle Hanagami is an up-and-coming choreographer in the Entertainment and Performing Arts Industries. His unique take on choreography and creative staging has earned him a spot as an in demand choreographer, having taught all around the world."