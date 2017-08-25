Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's new song, Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift's new song is titled Look What You Made Me Do. Listen to it here!

Taylor Swift has released the first single from her sixth studio album, Reputation. The track, Look What You Made Me Do, was released by the star on Friday night in the US, and fans have already been quick to discuss the new tune, and how it ccould relate to the Shake It Off singer's well-publicised feuds with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Katy Perry.

The song is much darker than Taylor's usual upbeat songs, which range from country to pop, with lyrics including: "I don't like your little games/ Don't like your tilted stage/ The role you made me play/ Of the fool, no, I don't like you/ I don't like your perfect crime/ How you laugh when you lie/ You said the gun was mine/ Isn't cool, no, I don't like you." Fans were quick to suggest that Taylor could be singing about Kim and Kanye by making reference to a tilted stage, which Kanye used on his Saint Pablo tour.



Taylor has released her new single

A voice message also features in the song, with Taylor saying: "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh 'cause she's dead!" Others pointed out that this could reference Kim sharing recordings of a phone conversation that Taylor had with Kanye to Snapchat to discredit the singer. Speaking about the new track, one fan wrote: "If this isn't your new walk out song IDK what is," while another added: "I feel so bad for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Taylor Swift just ended them." The song is now available on iTunes and all streaming services, and the album will be out 10 November. While the lyric video is already out, a sneak peek of the full music video will be revealed on Good Morning America on Friday.