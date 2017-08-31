Fans can't get enough of Ruth Langsford's cute dance partner The TV presenter has been finding any excuse to showcase her moves – even with her pet dog Maggie

Ruth Langsford is taking her Strictly Come Dancing homework very seriously – and we love it! Throughout the past few days, the popular TV presenter has been practicing her dance moves on the go, and has even found a new partner in crime in the form of her beloved rescue dog Maggie. On Wednesday, Ruth posted a hilarious video of her gracing the kitchen floor at home. In the footage, the duo are seen doing the Tango, with Ruth breaking into her glitzy Strictly dance shoes with the help of Maggie.

Ruth Langsford and her dog Maggie have been taking up the Tango in the kitchen

The clip, which was captioned: "My Maggie helping me break my dancing shoes in....I'm worried....she's got more poise & grace than me!! @bbcstrictly#maggie #rescuedog #dogstrust #dancing#shoes #blisters," went down a treat with fans, with one messaging her to say: "Ah Ruth practicing your dance routine with your gorgeous dog. I gather Eamonn wasn’t available? Good luck Ruth!" Another added: "Omg that's the cutest thing ever," while a third joked: "Maggie thinks you have lost the plot!"

Ruth posted another video of her showcasing her moves while on set at This Morning on Thursday. In the footage, she dances across the studio while singing Aqua's I'm a Barbie Girl, while wearing a vibrant pink dress from Dorothy Perkins.

Ruth had fun dancing in the This Morning studios too

Ruth revealed that appearing on Strictly was a dream come true shortly after the news of her participation was announced earlier in the month. She said: "I have dreamt about doing Strictly for so long, I can't quite believe my dream has come true! The sum of my dance experience is throwing a few shapes at a party, I've never had a dance lesson in my life. Without doubt it will be the scariest yet most exciting thing I've ever done. It will be a welcome change worrying about my next hot move instead of my next hot flush!"