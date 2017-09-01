George Clooney and wife Amal return to Venice ahead of third wedding anniversary The couple, who welcomed twins in June, married in Venice in 2014

George Clooney and his wife Amal are back in the city where they tied the knot – romantic Venice. The couple, who became parents for the first time after welcoming twins in June, are attending the annual film festival. George, 56, and Amal, 39, took a night off parenting duty as they enjoyed dinner out in the city. The pair were spotted boarding a water taxi, with Amal stunning in a black cocktail dress.

George's film Suburbicon will premiere at the festival on Saturday. On Friday, the director was pictured at the Hotel Excelsior with the film's leading lady, Julianne Moore. Looking every inch the true A-lister, dapper George wore a dark suit and aviator sunglasses. The pair also caught up with Matt Damon, who stars opposite Julianne in the crime thriller.

Julianne Moore and George Clooney at the Venice Film Festival

There have been no sightings of George and Amal's twins Ella and Alexander since their birth in June. The couple have managed to keep a low-profile since becoming parents and have raised their children in the privacy of their homes in the UK and Italy. George recently told the Associated Press: "Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying. Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit. I just have to clean the barf off of my tux. It used to be my barf but now it's the twins' barf. So it all works out."

Julianne stars in George's new film Suburbicon

George and Amal are no doubt thrilled to be back in Venice, the city where they held a spectacular wedding in 2014. In a few weeks, the actor and the human rights lawyer will celebrate their third wedding anniversary. They said "I do" at the luxury Aman Canal Grande hotel, later sharing their wedding photos with HELLO! exclusively. "My verdict on being Mr and Mrs Clooney? It feels pretty damn great," George said at the time.