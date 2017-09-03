Angelina Jolie says 'I don't enjoy being single' in rare interview after split with Brad Pitt The star gave an emotional interview on life as a single mum

Since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce last September, the actress has kept a low profile, concentrating on her career and children. Now the star has given a rare interview to News.com.au about the emotional toil her split from husband Brad Pitt has taken on her. Speaking openly about life as a single mum, Angelina revealed: “I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted. There are no upsides, there’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.”

Angelina with her and Brad's children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh

Angelina, 42, and Brad split after an alleged incident on a private plane. The actress reveals that the couple’s six children "have been amazing" adapting to life with mum and dad separated. She told the news site that her children have been there for each other, with the older children helping the younger ones and the whole family pulling together to support her.

Angelina also spoke about the toll the past few years has had on her, touching on losing loved ones and her own health problems. The star famously had a double mastectomy and oophorectomy (removal of ovaries), and recently told Vanity Fair of a condition she suffers from called Bell’s palsy, which causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in one side of the face. Angelina told News.com.au of her fresh start: “Now I need to rediscover a little bit of some of the feeling of the old me, actually. I think we lose our way a bit and we get overwhelmed.” The actress said her goal now is simply to be healthy.

Brad and Angelina before their separation

Angelina’s interview comes as new reports suggest she may be rekindling her romance with husband Brad. The Mail on Sunday reports that the couple’s biographer Ian Halperin says the pair recently met up for a heart-to-heart. “Brad took the first step forward,” says Ian.” Then they collapsed into each other's arms. There were a lot of tears. Nothing was left on the table.” The author told the paper that the couple have undergone counselling to start afresh together, which could still involve a divorce.