Liam Payne reveals his baby plans with Cheryl! The singer opened up about their plans to extend their family

Just five months after becoming a dad to little boy Bear, singer Liam Payne is already talking about baby number two! The former One Direction band member spoke to The Sun about his home life with girlfriend Cheryl. When questioned if he’ll get married or have another baby next, the star replied: “I would probably say, if you pushed me, a baby. Dun-dun-dun!” He added: “Bear is the best creation I’ve ever made so I welcome the idea completely. But, when, I don’t really know.”

READ: Cheryl's amazing birthday surprise for boyfriend Liam Payne revealed!

Liam told the paper that his focus now is on his next album and tour, so there is no rush to have a second baby and the couple intend to leave a gap between the two children. The singer even alluded to the possibility of having more than two kids, saying: “I don’t know how many we would like - but not too many.”

⭐️🙌🏼🙏🏼 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Aug 24, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

Liam recently revealed he often gets a telling-off when he comes home after speaking of Bear in interviews. "I do get a bit overexcited sometimes,” Liam, 24, told Mail Online. “I'll go home and she'll say 'What did you say that for?' But I'm just really happy with everything and life's great, I'm really enjoying myself and everything's really good so I can't really complain. I just like to talk about it! I'll get a cheeky ribbing sometimes and I'll say 'Ah, don't worry about it, it's fine! People know!'"

Loading the player...

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Cheryl meanwhile, has officially returned to work with an appearance at the #Game4Grenfell football match on Saturday. The singer also surprised fans by posting a picture from a L'Oreal photoshoot earlier this month. "Back at it @lorealmakeup #worthit,” she captioned the snap. Wearing a plain white blouse with jeans and a fresh-faced make-up look, the star was dressed down for the shoot. Her assistant Lily England also posted some behind-the-scenes photos, giving fans a clearer look at the set.