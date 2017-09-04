Cat Deeley takes son Milo to work – see the cute video Cat Deeley took Milo to work for the day! See the sweet Instagram video

Cat Deeley has shared an adorable video while visiting the So You Think You Can Dance set with her one-year-old son, Milo. The show's presenter can be spotted carrying her toddler son while walking out of the rehearsals, and looked laid back in a stylish loose black dress and straw hat. She captioned the video: "Popped into rehearsals today, the little one had an amazing time... I have to say our dancers are the best! Don't miss the show tomorrow! It's going to be a goodie!"

Cat has hosted the popular dance competition in the US since 2006, and recently opened up about living in the US. "I don't think America has changed me," she said. "I mean, I do the green juice, I do yoga. But I've always done it – even in London." The star also opened up about motherhood and the possibility of welcoming more children with her husband, Patrick Kielty.

Cat and her husband Patrick welcomed their son in 2016

She told Grazia: "It's the best – and hardest – job. (When it comes to another child) the thing is I'm a worrier. What if something happens? I do want more kids. I love kids… I really didn't enjoy being pregnant and mine was easy. I was very wary of everything!"

The 40-year-old also spoke to the Mirror about having more children, saying: "I would love some more. But I have got to get on with it if I do. When you go for your check-ups they call you a 'geriatric mum'. That is the terminology they use, I swear. They say, 'Ma'am, you are triple high risk'." Speaking about Milo, she added: "I am awake all night listening out for him. I am checking he is breathing. I am depressed I will never sleep again."