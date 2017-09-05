Suranne Jones talks future baby plans on This Morning! Suranne Jones joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to discuss motherhood on This Morning

Suranne Jones has chatted to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the possibility of having a second child on This Morning, with the presenting duo joking that the Doctor Foster star doesn't have enough time in her busy schedule to welcome another baby! Phillip said: "We were chatting in the break. I would say it's going to be difficult until Christmas next year. I think we are looking at sex in November of next year. That works." Holly then joked: "Put it in the diary!"

Suranne opened up about motherhood

Suranne, who is currently reprising her role as Doctor Gemma Foster for the second series of the hit BBC show, opened up about motherhood on the breakfast show, saying: "I love being a mum. It is the best. I always knew I would. I met Laurence [husband Laurence Akers] at Sally Lindsay's wedding. He was friends with her husband. A year later, we married and a year after that we had a baby. My son was six months old. We tried nursery. But he had hand, foot and mouth and then we had to bring him on set. It was full on."

The trio shared a laugh on the show

Chatting to Radio Times back in August, she said: "When I'm not working, you'll find me down the play park or on the Tube with my Converse on and a muslin cloth in my hand, wiping my boy's snotty nose. As much as I possibly can be, I'm round Tesco's with my backpack, no make-up and sunglasses."

Speaking about the show, Suranne said: "When people love something so much, you don't want to disappoint. I didn't want to do a second series just because it was successful. Infidelity is a serious subject for some people but then the writer said no one covers divorce and what that does to a child and a couple. And I thought that's an important programme to make."