Holly Willoughby celebrates TV Choice Awards win with her 'favourite people' The This Morning presenter celebrated with two of her "favourite people"

Holly Willoughby was in a celebratory mood on Monday evening as This Morning won one of the most coveted prizes at the TV Choice Awards. The TV presenter shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the red carpet event on Instagram, revealing that she was enjoying spending time with her This Morning and Celebrity Juice co-stars Phillip Schofield and Keith Lemon.

Sharing a selfie of the trio smiling together, Holly told fans: "Two of my favourite people! #tvchoiceawards." The 36-year-old also posted a snap of herself posing with an award after This Morning was named Best Daytime Show. "Well done team @thismorning… we may have just won an @tvchoicemagazine award! Thank you so much…." she captioned the photo.

Holly Willoughby attended the TV Choice Awards with Phillip Schofield and Keith Lemon

Holly looked stunning as she joined her colleagues at The Dorchester hotel in London, wearing a blue tailored jumpsuit with black heeled sandals and her blonde hair down in loose waves. Her outing came just hours after she made her long-awaited return to TV screens following an extended summer break from presenting This Morning.

STORY: Holly Willoughby dons £79 Massimo Dutti dress for return to This Morning

The mum-of-three shared some exciting news with fans during the daytime show, as she revealed that she would once again be teaming up with Phillip Schofield to present Dancing on Ice when it returns to ITV in 2018.

This Morning was named Best Daytime Show at the event

"I'm so excited to be returning to a show that I love so much!" said Holly, who will be reunited with legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. "Working with Jayne and Chris is always such an honour and it's even more special as it's the show that Phil and I first worked on together. It's full of wonderful memories and I can't wait to make some new ones."

The show originally ran on ITV from 2006 to 2014, with celebrities including Ray Quinn and Beth Tweddle all gaining victory in past years. Phil and Holly hosted from 2006 to 2011 after which Holly was replaced by Christine Lampard from 2012 to 2014.