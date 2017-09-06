Aaron Carter breaks nose in 'terrible' car accident Aaron Carter revealed his car was totalled after the crash

Aaron Carter has reassured fans that he is "doing ok" after a car accident in which the former child star broke his nose and suffered injuries to his arms and legs. The I Want Candy singer took to Twitter to relay the details of the crash, writing: "Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totalled my BMW M4… I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I've ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today… Thank you for all the support and love. Means a lot. Accidents happen. I'm just happy both of us were ok."

Aaron confirmed he was doing okay after the crash

The 29-year-old added: "All of my airbags went off and I'm cut up all over, at least everyone survived and we're good… I just want to let everyone know I'm doing ok. I'm just laying low tonight. Sorry if I scared anyone, but I'm ok." His representative confirmed to E! News that no one else involved was seriously hurt.

Aaron recently opened up to fans about his sexuality on Twitter, writing: "To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life. This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn't until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with."