George and Amal Clooney open up about life with twins

George and Amal Clooney have opened up about their family life after welcoming their twins, Alexander and Ella. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at their home in Lake Como, George spoke about being a first-time dad, saying: "My house is filled with the warm sounds of babies crying. You should see when my friends show up and see me change a diaper, the laughter that comes from them. I go, 'I know, I know.' I've given them so much [expletive] for so many years, I deserve every bit of it."

George and Amal opened up to THR about parenting

Amal also talked about the twins, and called George "a great father". When asked if she would like more children, she shook her head, saying: "I'm 39. I already had them quite late." Speaking about their late nights, George added: "We are unrested — we're both unrested, and she's more unrested than me, obviously. But I'm a very good diaper guy, which I didn't know I would be."

George joked that he was good at changing diapers

The Ocean's 11 actor also spoke fondly about proposing to his wife back in 2014, explaining: "I'm the cook in the family. Believe me, Amal makes reservations. I did pasta of some form, not that impressive. And then over champagne, after dinner, I told her there was a lighter to light the candle in the drawer, and she reached back and pulled out a ring. And I did all the stuff, got down on my knee and did all the things you're supposed to do… She just kept staring at the ring, going, 'Oh, my God.' It was 20 minutes of me on my knee, waiting for her to say yes, because she was so shocked."