Beyoncé returns to Houston to serve food to the Hurricane Harvey victims The singer was joined by daughter Blue Ivy, Michelle Williams and Tina Knowles

Beyoncé has returned to her home town of Houston to help out the people affected by Hurricane Harvey. The singer visited the Texan town on Friday with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, bandmate Michelle Williams, members of the BeyGOOD foundation team and her daughter Blue Ivy. They all stood united as a team to spend time with the victims, handing out meals to families affected by the floods.

The Lemonade singer visited St. John's Church, which she attended regularly as a child. Beyoncé shared a photograph on her Instagram promoting the cause, thanking everyone who has "donated to BeyGOOD and contributed to helping so many families in Houston" in the caption. She continued: "Thank you Pastor Rudy, Michelle, Ingrid and all at St. John's Church. Thank you to Trae Tha Truth and your crew. Y'all are so consistently dedicated to our community. Thank you!! There is still work to do so please continue to donate and do all you can to restore our city."

The mum-of-three also took to the stage to express her sorrow for the victims and church members who survived. Standing alongside her mum, she said: "I was maybe nine or 10-years-old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here and I just want to thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is. This, today, is a celebration of survival."

Beyoncé continued to reassure the community and her church that she will do everything she can to help the people through this distressing time. She said: "The things that really matter are your health and your children, and your family and your life. I just want to say I love you. I've been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people."