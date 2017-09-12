David Beckham responds to claims he has had Botox The father-of-four had a youthful glow at Victoria Beckham's fashion show

David Beckham has responded to speculation that he has had Botox, after he was photographed at wife Victoria Beckham's fashion show. British Vogue shared a photo on its Instagram account this week, showing 42-year-old David and his oldest son Brooklyn Beckham sitting in the front row at the presentation on Sunday, along with editor Edward Enninful. The father-of-four's youthful appearance prompted one follower to comment on the snap: "Botox looks good on David!"

But the sportsman quickly set the record straight. "I don't agree with Botox miss@stasdoeshair but I'll take it as a compliment," he replied.

David Beckham's youthful appearance in this photo prompted speculation he has had Botox

While David has denied any plastic surgery, Victoria, 43, has spoken openly about procedures she has had in the past. Earlier this year, she wrote an open letter to her 18-year-old self and addressed her breast augmentation surgery. "I would probably say, don't mess with your boobs," she wrote. "All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got."

David and Victoria have been married since 1999 and have four children

She added: "Your complexion will sort itself out (in fact you will launch your own make-up brand); as soon as the Eighties are over, your perm will die down, and your weight will settle itself. At school you eat Super Noodles and boxes of Frosties because they say they are fat free, and you will endure many other silly fad diets (including an addiction to green juices). Instead, learn to embrace your imperfections – that is what I want to tell you. Let your skin breathe; wear less make-up. (And don't ever let that make-up artist shave your eyebrows! The effects last forever.) You will always be addicted to Elnett hairspray but you will tone it down. Less of the 'Hello! I just got stuck in a wind tunnel', please."

