Proud dad Jeff Brazier shares video of son Bobby winning football trophy The TV star is a father to two boys with late partner Jade Goody

Jeff Brazier couldn't contain his pride as he shared a video of his oldest son Bobby collecting a football trophy this week. The father-of-two, who has been raising his boys single-handedly since the death of their mother Jade Goody in 2009, posted a clip on Instagram showing 14-year-old Bobby after winning a tournament with his team. The teenager can be seen collecting his award before smiling at his dad's camera. "My baby collecting his well earned trophy today. Solid at the back," 38-year-old Jeff captioned the video.

My baby collecting his well earned trophy today. Solid at the back. 👊🏻 A post shared by JeffBrazier (@jeffbrazier) on Sep 10, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

Jeff, also a father to 13-year-old Freddie, is one of the coaches for Bobby's football team, and in a separate video he praised his son. "Bobby won this football tournament today, it's the team I coach," he explained. "And they played really well a lot of the time. Bobby'S performance was really good, so as a dad I'm really proud of him."

The TV star has been open about the difficulties of being a single parent, and his sons' struggles to come to terms with the death of their mum, who passed away at the age of 27 from cervical cancer. He has written a book, titled The Grief Survival Guide, to help others who have also experienced loss.

Two proud little boys today taking great delight in finding Daddy's title on the bookshelves. 👊🏻💥 A post shared by JeffBrazier (@jeffbrazier) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Jeff shielded his two boys from the public eye following Jade's death, and has only recently started sharing photos of his sons on social media. Speaking to the Sun earlier this year, he said Freddie has inherited his looks, while Bobby resembles his mother. "He's got his mum's best features and it does make him very handsome – but he doesn't know it," he said of his youngest. "As with any bereaved child, his confidence is not where it should naturally be."