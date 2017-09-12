Cheryl's surprise outing to London revealed – see the photos The singer made her return to the spotlight earlier this month, attending a Grenfell charity football match

Cheryl is gradually making a return to the spotlight, having welcomed her son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne earlier this year. And on Monday, the new mum surprised City workers as she turned up at the BGC Charity Day to remember victims of the 9/11 attacks. Cheryl joined other stars as she hit the trading floor and attempted to seal deals over the phone, admitting she had done a "good trade".

The singer documented her day as a broker on Instagram, writing in one post: "Applauding myself after a good trade." She wrote in another: "No idea where I'm going but managed to find a sweetie." Cheryl, 34, showed off her trim post-baby body in a rock print T-shirt, thigh-high checked stiletto boots and a £725 asymmetrical tweed skirt by Balenciaga. The former Girls Aloud singer wore her chestnut hair loose over her shoulders.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE PHOTOS

Cheryl rocked a £725 asymmetrical tweed skirt by Balenciaga

Cheryl was attending the charity day in honour of her foundation, Cheryl's Trust, which helps disadvantaged young people in her home city of Newcastle. A whole host of celebrities took part in the annual fundraising day, which takes place every year on September 11 in conjunction with the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund. Staff remember the 658 friends and colleagues and the 61 Eurobrokers employees who were tragically killed in the Twin Towers attack.

The singer was raising money for Cheryl's Trust

Holly Willoughby, Sophie Wessex, Frankie Bridge, Lorraine Kelly, Katie Piper and Keira Knightley were among those who hit the trading floor at Canary Wharf. Prince Edward's wife Sophie attended in her role as president of Brainwave, a charity that provides therapy for children with developmental delay.

Cheryl joined a host of stars at the charity event

Elizabeth Hurley and Alan Carr were spotted joking around on the phones as they managed to secure some deals, while Frankie Bridge attended with her husband Wayne. Mary Berry was also pictured raising money for the charitable cause.

Elizabeth Hurley shares special birthday message for Hugh Grant