Eamonn Holmes shares rare photo with mum Josephine The broadcaster's wife Ruth Langsford is competing on Strictly Come Dancing

Eamonn Holmes had the biggest smile as he was reunited with his mum Josephine this week. Posting on Instagram, the broadcaster revealed that he had taken a trip back home to Northern Ireland. "Big hug and bye bye to my wee #Belfast Mummy. Back to #London. I'm like a Yo yo to and fro," he wrote. The sweet snap showed Eamonn embracing his mum tightly as they stood in her kitchen.

Last weekend, Eamonn, 57, sadly had to miss his wife Ruth Langsford's first show on Strictly Come Dancing, as he was in Manchester. He recorded an exclusive video for HELLO! Online, revealing: "Well this is me, all alone in my dressing room in Manchester. You'll turn on the TV and you'll see that I'm not there as Ruth is revealed in the Strictly line-up with her dance partner and people will say it is the curse of Strictly."

Eamonn Holmes looked thrilled to see his mum

He continued: "And the curse of Strictly is that I have been double-booked and I can't be there for her first show and I feel awful about it, but I'm sending her all the positive vibes that I can and I wish I was with her but I'm not. I've got to work elsewhere. That's showbiz."

On Saturday, this year's Strictly pairings were unveiled. It was revealed that Ruth has been partnered with Anton Du Beke and it sounds like the perfect match, as Eamonn later wrote on Instagram: "Ruthie trusts and admires Anton. She tells me he is a great teacher, funny and kind. Good luck you two."

The presenter was actually the driving force behind his wife signing up for the dance show. "Ruth is a terrible worrier," Eamonn told HELLO! Online. "She came to me, 'Oh my goodness, I've been asked to do Strictly, it's always been my dream but I just don't have time to do it.' When she said that to me, 'Well I can't do it', I said to her, 'Well, obviously it wasn't your dream then, if it was, you would do it.' She didn't take that very well and said to me, 'You are just putting pressure on me' and I said, 'No, I am not. If it was my dream, I would find a way to do it.'"