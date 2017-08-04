Eamonn Holmes hits back at trolls after his comments about boy with cancer are twisted The presenter was interviewing the parents of Dawson Willcock on This Morning

Eamonn Holmes has defended himself on Twitter, saying that the comments he made to a young cancer sufferer were twisted by some press and viewers. Eamonn was interviewing the parents of one-year-old Dawson Willcock on This Morning when he turned to the little boy and said: "Dawson, come back and see us when you get all your hair back, yeah? When you get better, and well, and lovely."

The comment at the end of the interview came after the group had been discussing the youngster's hair. Dawson's parents Wendy and David are hoping to bring their son to the US for pioneering treatment. The couple have set up a Just Giving page, with an aim of raising £500,000 to save their son's life. They have so far raised almost £150,000.

Dawson Willcock suffers from liver cancer

After the show, Eamonn was subjected to online abuse from trolls who called his comment "insensitive" and "offensive". But the presenter has since responded, assuring Twitter users that he did not mean to cause offence, and that his words had been twisted. "Pity you critics out there & purveyors of #FakeNews don't have an ounce of the compassion & kindness I have in my Heart," he tweeted. "Disgraceful misrepresentation of a hopeful wish," he added.

Pity you critics out there & purveyors of #FakeNews don't have an ounce of the compassion & kindness I have in my Heart. #adollarfordawson — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) August 3, 2017

Wendy and David responded from their official fundraising Twitter account, assuring the presenter: "We took it how it was meant… everyone knows if Dawson comes back and sees you in the future with hair it means he will be better." Eamonn replied: "Omg... that is all I was trying to imagine and please God it so happens. He, you and Wendy are in my prayers." Dawson's parents responded: "Thank you. We know that and I think 99% of people will do too. We were shocked and saddened to see what was being said. Thanks again."