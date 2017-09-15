Francia Raisa is 'beyond grateful' to have donated her kidney to Selena Gomez Selena Gomez revealed that she received a kidney transplant over the summer

Hours after Selena Gomez revealed that she received a kidney transplant over the summer, the singer's pal who donated the kidney, Francia Raisa, broke her silence on her Instagram. "I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process.

Francia broke her silence on the transplant Photo: Instagram/@franciaraisa

"This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story," Francia wrote alongside the same hospital photo that Selena shared earlier in the day. The 29-year-old actress, who previously starred on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, added, "For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org -- Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together. ❤️ xx."

Selena and Francia have been friends for years Photo: Instagram/@franciaraisa

Selena, 25, underwent the transplant earlier this summer as a result of her Lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2015. The Bad Liar singer revealed the surgery news on Thursday, September 14, telling fans, "It was what I needed to do for my overall health." The Fetish singer went on to thank Francia in her post writing, "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made."

On the same day the transplant news hit, the Hands to Myself singer was back on set of her latest project, a Woody Allen film. The 13 Reasons Why producer also has been making the rounds during New York Fashion Week, and even had a meet-and-greet at a Coach store.