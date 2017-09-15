George Clooney talks fatherhood: 'I cry four times a day right now' George Clooney has opened up about being a dad to baby twins!

George Clooney has opened up about fatherhood, admitting that he is exhausted by his newborn twins, Alexander and Ella. Chatting to the Daily Mail, the Gravity actor said: "I cry more than they do. I cry four times a day right now, because I'm so tired. Hey, remember back when you were single, before you didn't have to worry about keeping people alive?"

George and Amal welcomed twins in June

He also spoke fondly about his wife, Amal, adding: "I met Amal and I thought, 'Well, I have this incredible relationship, this is wonderful.' And then... all of a sudden we have these two knuckleheads around who make me laugh every day." Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, the new dad revealed that he is more than happy to help change the twins' nappies. He said: "My house is filled with the warm sounds of babies crying. You should see when my friends show up and see me change a diaper, the laughter that comes from them. I go, 'I know, I know.' I've given them so much [expletive] for so many years, I deserve every bit of it… We are unrested — we're both unrested, and she's more unrested than me, obviously. But I'm a very good diaper guy, which I didn't know I would be."

George admitted he was tired looking after the babies

George and Amal welcomed their children on 6 June. A representative for the actor and his barrister wife confirmed the news in a statement to HELLO!, saying: "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."