Coleen Rooney has enjoyed her first night out since news broke of her husband Wayne’s drink driving scandal earlier this month. The mum-of-three, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, took to her Twitter page early on Saturday morning to tell fans she’d had a fun evening out at the theatre. Coleen had been to see Cilla the Musical with her family at the Liverpool Empire theatre. She tweeted: “Fantastic Show.”

Coleen also posted a photo of herself with journalist and Cilla Black's friend Pete Price, who tweeted: “Loved Cilla again. Coleen and Family loved it!” Coleen looked happy and healthy in the snap and the post received several comments from fans happy to see her out and about again. One follower told Coleen: “Look gorgeous Coleen, glad you had a great night.” Another said: “Like to see that smile again Coleen & also u look fantastic.” One fan wrote: “That’s it, don’t hide away, get out and about,” while another said, “Good on ya.”

It has surely been a tough month for Coleen. Her husband Wayne was stopped by police at 2am on Friday 1 September and arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He was in the car with 29-year-old single mum Laura Simpson at the time. Former England captain Wayne had announced his retirement from international football just days earlier. Following the news, Coleen was spotted out without her wedding ring on. She wrote on Twitter: "Please can photographers have respect and stop following me with my three children in the car… it's dangerous and I've had enough."

On Thursday this week, Laura Simpson appeared on This Morning for an interview with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. She told the presenters: "Things in the paper are very inaccurate. I knew who Wayne was, we were just interacting. We ended up in the same area. I have been out with footballers before but it's not something that I do. I didn't have my eye on him. Not at all. I wasn't aware of anything in the surroundings. We just fell into talking to each other, that's the top and bottom of it."

Holly took a hard line of questioning, as she said: "You got in a car with a married man. I would never do that." But Laura replied: "In my eyes I did nothing wrong. I was a couple of drinks down. That wasn't discussed as to what would happen. If I got in a car in a cab with you (Phillip) I don't think I would be all over the newspapers." Phillip retorted: "You bloody would! My wife would be all over you, that's for sure. It would be in the newspapers."

When asked if she felt any regret, Laura replied: "Regret is a strong word for a situation where I feel like I've done nothing wrong. I regret the damage it's causing. But I don't feel I deserve all the hate I'm getting." She also revealed that she has spoken to Wayne's wife Coleen, saying: “I told her nothing happened.”