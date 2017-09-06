Coleen Rooney take to Twitter to deny reports from 'so called friends' Sources had said the mum-of-three is giving Wayne 'one last chance'

Coleen Rooney seems to have dismissed reports that she is giving her husband Wayne Rooney "one last chance" following his drink driving arrest. In a news story published on Tuesday, a source was quoted as saying Coleen has "told friends" she has decided to stay with Wayne and that she doesn't want the marriage to end. But on Tuesday night, the 31-year-old took to Twitter to cast doubt on the claims. She wrote: "Would love to meet all these so called friends of mine who know me so well." Coleen then added: "I was being sarcastic towards all these great sources the press have… who I have probably never met in my life! I have the best friends."

Former England captain Wayne was stopped by police at 2am last Friday. He was in the car with 29-year-old Laura Simpson at the time, and is now facing allegations of impropriety with the single mum. The incident came just weeks after Coleen announced she is expecting her fourth baby with her husband; the couple are already parents to Kai, seven, Klay, four and one-year-old Kit.

Earlier on Tuesday, Coleen took to social media to share a photo of little Klay preparing to head off for his first day of school. Alongside the photo, which shows Klay beaming for the camera while dressed in his smart school uniform, the proud mum wrote: "Big school for my gorgeous Klay!!"

Coleen and Wayne have been married since 2008

On Sunday, Coleen shared her first social media post since Wayne's arrest. She took to Twitter to hit out at members of the paparazzi who have been following the family in the wake of the scandal. She wrote: "Please can photographers have respect and stop following me with my three children in the car… it's dangerous and I've had enough."