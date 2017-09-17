Cat Deeley speaks out on friend Ant McPartlin’s addiction battle The TV presenter said the public will love Ant more since his rehab stint

Cat Deeley has spoken about her old friend Ant McPartlin’s recent battle with painkiller addiction and depression. The pair worked together at the start of their careers on SM:TV with Declan Donnelly and have remained close friends ever since. Cat told The Mail that she knew nothing of Ant’s troubles, explaining that the last time she saw Ant and Dec was in Florida in April this year and all appeared fine.

Speaking about Ant’s stint in rehab, Cat said: “He is doing the right thing. If you need some help, get some help.” The So You Think You Can Dance presenter added: “Everybody has issues. He’s made the decision to do something about it, which should be applauded. Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody makes some silly choices at some time in their life. We all do it. I think he’s going to just get better and everyone’s going to love him even more for it. They’ll love him as much as I do.”

Ant, 41, finished his two-month stint in rehab in August. He had become addicted to prescription medication following his unsuccessful knee operation in 2014. Revealing the true extent of his addictions, Ant confessed that he once ended up in hospital at 5am following a binge on pills. He became dependent on a cocktail of drugs, including addictive painkillers codeine and tramadol, along with sleeping pills. On top of this he would drink alcohol.

The TV star told The Sun: "I was at the point where anything – prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs – I would take. And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous. The doctors told me, 'You could have killed yourself.'" It wasn't until June that Ant admitted to his wife Lisa Armstrong and his best friend Declan Donnelly that he was in trouble, resulting in him admitting himself to rehab.

Now Ant is back home with his make-up artist wife Lisa. Fans are hoping he is able to resume his co-hosting spot with Dec on the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity. Last month Ant tweeted: "Have to say I'm overwhelmed by everyone's love, support and well wishes today," he told his 6.65million followers. "Thank you one and all. I'm sending all my love back. A xxx."