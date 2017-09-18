Richard Madeley sued for libel by notorious criminal Charles Bronson Richard is facing a lawsuit over comments he made on Good Morning Britain

Richard Madeley is being sued by Britain's most notorious prisoner, Charles Salvador, formerly known as Charles Bronson. Charles, 64, is suing for libel over comments Richard made while guest presenting on Good Morning Britain earlier this year, when he wrongly stated that Charles has attacked a prison officer in 2016. At the time, Richard, 61, was interviewing Paula Williamson, Charles' 37-year-old fiancée, and presented her with what he claimed was Charles' charge sheet. "In his last incident, he attacked a prison governor last year," he told her.

Charles Bronson's fiancée Paula Williamson appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier this year

Paula, who appeared as an unnamed nurse on Coronation Street three times between 2008 and 2012, replied: "That's not what he told me", insisting that her fiancé had not offended since 2013. Addressing the camera, Richard then said: "Charlie, you're watching now. You're lying. You know it was 2016, mate. It was, it was last year."

Speaking about the incident this week, Charles – who changed his last name from Bronson to Salvador in 2014 – told the Sun: "My mum was upset over it. I promised her I wouldn't get involved in more violence. She believes in me."

Richard Madeley is now being sued for libel by the notorious prisoner

It has since been revealed that Richard was given another prisoner's charge sheet by a researcher, with a spokesperson for GMB saying: "We mistakenly stated that Mr Salvador had attacked a prison officer in 2016. This was incorrect. We are happy to make this clarification."

STORY: Richard Madeley warns GMB co-host Charlotte Hawkins over 'Strictly curse'

Charles received a seven-year prison sentence for armed robbery in 1974, and is currently serving a life sentence handed down in 1999 after he held a visiting teacher hostage at knife point. Much of his time in jail has been spent in solitary confinement.