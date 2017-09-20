Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen split after ten years together The couple are parents to daughter Briar Rose, three next month

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have ended their romance after ten years together, according to Us Weekly. A source confirmed to the publication that Rachel is now living in LA on a full-time basis while Hayden is in Toronto. "They've been on the outs for a couple of month. They are completely, officially done," the insider said. HELLO! Online has contacted representatives for the couple for confirmation.

Hayden and Rachel, both 36, first met on the set of their 2008 film Jumper and got engaged that December. They called off their engagement in August 2010 but were reunited just three months later. In October 2014, the couple became first-time parents with the arrival of their daughter, Briar Rose. Her name, as Hayden later explained, was inspired by one of Rachel's favourite movies. "There's a Disney reference there, I suppose," he told the Hallmark Channel. "The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel—we both love Disney—but Rachel especially was very keen on the name."

Both Rachel and Hayden have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight, although the actress did speak about her partner in a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan. "I'm a really good girlfriend – I always put all that first in my life," she said. "I'm definitely the person who would make him his favourite dinner to come home to. I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies."

In April of this year, Rachel shared a touching tribute to Hayden in honour of his 36th birthday. Sharing a candid picture of her partner on Instagram, she wrote: "Happy Birthday Handsome ❤ we love you so much #10yearsandcounting #superdaddy #birthdayboy."