Ivanka Trump meets her newborn nephew Luke Donald Trump's daughter met her baby nephew during a trip to New York

Ivanka Trump mixed business with pleasure during her trip to the Big Apple! While the first daughter returned to her native New York for the United Nations General Assembly, the mum-of-three managed to find time to meet her newborn nephew, Eric "Luke" Trump.

The first daughter met her newborn nephew in New York City Photo: Instagram/ivankatrump

"Cuddling my little nephew Luke... my favorite part of an incredible day!" Ivanka wrote alongside a tender photo of her cradling the adorable baby boy. The 35-year-old's brother Eric and his wife Lara welcomed their son on 12 September.

Lara also took to her Instagram account to share a snapshot from the moment her little boy met his aunt and uncle, Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner, at Trump Tower New York on Tuesday. "Luke was so excited to meet Aunt Ivanka & Uncle Jared! ☺️," the new mom captioned the family photo. Following Luke's birth Ivanka tweeted, "Welcome to the world, baby boy. I can't wait to meet you ❤️."

Eric (left) and Lara (right) welcomed their first child together on September 12 Photo: Instagram/laratrump

Earlier this year, the president’s oldest daughter admitted that she does not return to her hometown of New York as often as she would like. However Ivanka will be spending plenty of time in Manhattan this week as she meets with foreign officials during the United Nations General Assembly. The Women Who Work author is scheduled to have a reunion with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, who she met back in April.