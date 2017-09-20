Loading the player...

Melania Trump prepares for important role at Prince Harry's Invictus Games The Games are taking place from 23 September through 30 September

Prince Harry's Invictus Games have the support of Melania Trump. The White House announced on Thursday that the first lady will lead the United States delegation to the royal's third annual Paralympic-style sporting competition in Toronto Canada this September.

Melania will attend Prince Harry's third Invictus Games in Canada Photo: Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

"I was heartened by the great success of the inaugural Invictus Games that took place in London in 2015, and the second games in Orlando, Florida last year," Barron Trump's mother said in a statement.

She added, "In just two short years, the Invictus Games have allowed thousands of injured and wounded servicemen and women from many different countries to participate in adaptive sports competitions – something that should be lauded and supported worldwide. I am honored by the opportunity to represent our country at this year's games."

Michelle Obama attended the sporting event in Orlando in 2016 Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus

Melania, 47, will be on hand to cheer on the 90 American athletes who are competing in the games, which are taking place from 23 September through 30 September. President Donald Trump's wife is following in the footsteps of her predecessor, former First Lady Michelle Obama, who attended the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando.

Prince Harry, 32, founded the sporting event that uses the "power of sport" with wounded and ill servicemen and women to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, in addition to developing a better understanding of those who serve their country back in 2014.