Amal Clooney returns to work three months after welcoming twins Ella and Alexander were born in London on 6 June

Safe to say Amal Clooney's maternity leave is over! Three months after welcoming twins Ella and Alexander Clooney, the human rights lawyer returned to work on Thursday, 21 September, in New York City.

Amal returned to the United Nations for the first time since welcoming her twins Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

The 39-year-old, who is married to George Clooney, attended a United Nations Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security in New York. According to the Associated Press, the council agreed to let the UN help Iraq investigate and collect evidence in order to hold ISIS accountable for their war crimes and genocide.

Following the meeting, Amal, who was accompanied by her client Nadia Murad — a Yazidi survivor of ISIS enslavement — said in a Facebook Live video, "It's a huge milestone for all of those who've been fighting for justice for victims of crimes committed by ISIS," adding, "It says to victims that their voices will be heard and they may finally get their day in court."

The lawyer was joined by her client Nadia Murad at the United Nations in New York Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

The new mum looked business chic wearing a skirt suit by Bottega Veneta. Amal's appearance on Thursday, marked her first at the United Nations since welcoming her son and daughter on 6 June.

Earlier this month, Amal made her post-baby red carpet debut during the Venice Film Festival. Since giving birth, George and Amal spent a majority of their time in Italy with their newborns.

The actor and Amal welcomed their twins in June Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The Oscar winner recently opened up about his newfound appreciation for the mother of his children saying, "I have such admiration for my wife because she’s breastfeeding them and getting about two hours of sleep per interval, and the love they have for her is a sight to see and it's beautiful."