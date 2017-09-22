WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres joins Taylor Swift in music video 'deleted scenes' Ellen DeGeneres included herself in Taylor Swift's record-breaking music video

Ellen DeGeneres shared a hilarious spoof video in which she has included herself in Taylor Swift's hugely popular music video for Look What You Made Me Do. Speaking to her audience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the chat show host said: "I wanna talk about my friend of mine if you don't mind. Her name is Taylor Swift, I didn't know if you'd heard of her. So Tay Tay's album comes out in November and listen to this, her music video for Look What You Made Me Do has been watched over 425 million times."

Ellen showed the clip on her chat show

After asking everyone who has watched the video to donate one dollar to hurricane relief, she continued: "Anyway it's a great video, have you seen the video? I thought it was okay, I thought it was good. I was in the original because I'm part of her squad and apparently she cut me out. She's threatened by me sometimes. Nice try though Tay Tay because I got my hands on the real video."

Ellen then rolled a hilarious clip which showed her sat in the jewellery-filled bath tub with Taylor. At one point of the video, where Taylor says: "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, because she's dead," Ellen pretends to be on the other end of the line, asking the singer: "Well then who am I playing footsy with? Somebody's got a little attitude today, huh?" Ellen also imitated the end of Taylor's video by talking to several different versions of herself speaking to each other. Following the clip, Ellen joked: "I want to get the same amount of views at Taylor so we're going to sit here and watch that 425 million times."