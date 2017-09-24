Danniella Westbrook opens up about her heartbreaking miscarriage: 'It's been an awful time' The former EastEnders star has also split from fiancé Alan Thomason

Danniella Westbrook has opened up about her devastating miscarriage, revealing it is the second she has suffered in as many years. The former EastEnders star, who was forced to pull out of an appearance on ITV's Loose Women on Friday because she was still unwell, has also split from fiancé Alan Thomason following the sad loss.

Speaking to The Sun, Danniella said she also suffered a miscarriage in summer 2016, when she was with her then boyfriend George Arnold. "I got to three month mark with that one and this time I got to seven weeks," she said. "So it's been an awful time and it caused so much pressure for me and Alan really. We were already under pressure over getting a new place and it caused a lot of upset."

Danniella continued: "I was so looking forward to having baby, I’m 43, he's 35, I thought 'there's no way I'm going to get pregnant again'. And I did and I was really happy about it."

However the 43-year-old said she won't try for any more children, admitting she couldn't "take the heartbreak" again. Danniella said she is happy to be single for a while following her split from her fiancé Alan this week.

"Me and Alan are not together at the minute, we have had an argument, we're having a tough time of it at the minute. He's in Benidorm, I need some time to myself right now and he's taking it very badly," she explained. "I need to rest, I might go away for a couple of weeks and just relax and sleep and eat. At the moment I'm happy on my own. We rushed into everything too quick."

Earlier in the week, Danniella opened up about her miscarriage on social media. The star, who also revealed that she had broken up with fiancé Alan Thomason, wrote: "Hurting from my loss. The hotel wasn't the only thing he destroyed that day. I never knew him at all! Walking away. #EnoughIsEnough #catfish."