Coleen Rooney removes wedding ring for day out with her sons There is increasing speculation her marriage to Wayne Rooney is over…

Coleen Rooney enjoyed some quality time with her two youngest boys at the weekend, as she treated them to a day out in Blackpool. The 31-year-old, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Wayne Rooney, uploaded a snapshot on Monday morning, showing her with sons Klay, four, and one-year-old Kit, posing with two of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. There was no sign of eldest son, seven-year-old Kai, or husband Wayne, and fans were quick to notice that Coleen had removed her wedding ring in the photo.

A day out at Blackpool is always fun!!! 💙🎡🍭🎠💚🍭 A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

Coleen Rooney removed her wedding ring on a recent day out with sons Klay and Kit

There is increasing speculation about the state of Wayne and Coleen's marriage after he was arrested for drink driving last month while in a car with another woman. Neither Wayne nor Coleen have directly commented on the scandal, although in the days after the news broke, Coleen pleaded with the paparazzi to stop following her family. She wrote: "Please can photographers have respect and stop following me with my three children in the car… it's dangerous and I've had enough."

Earlier this month, she also seemed to dismiss reports that she is giving Wayne "one last chance", after a source was quoted as saying Coleen has "told friends" she has decided to stay with the footballer. "Would love to meet all these so called friends of mine who know me so well." Coleen tweeted. "I was being sarcastic towards all these great sources the press have… who I have probably never met in my life! I have the best friends."

Wayne and Coleen have been married since 2008 and are expecting their fourth child together

Last Monday, Wayne appeared at Stockton Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to drink driving. The 31-year-old, still wearing his wedding ring, released a statement after his plea, apologising for his "unforgivable lack of judgement". He said: "Following today's court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong. I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career. Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service."