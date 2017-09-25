Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Isabella is house-hunting in Croydon sabella Cruise was spotted house hunting with her husband, Max

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter, Isabella Cruise, looks ready to make her roots in London. The 24-year-old has been pictured house-hunting in Croydon, along with her husband of two years, Max Parker. Isabella, who tied the knot with her husband in September 2015, maintains a close relationship with both of her parents, despite their absence on her wedding day. She told the Australian magazine New Day: "Of course [we talk], they're my parents." Max also confirmed that Isabella had left her parents' fame behind her, adding: "Yeah, you could say that. It's more [of a] weird [situation] for everyone else."

Isabella is house hunting in Croydon

Nicole recently opened up about her two adopted children – Isabella and Connor – while speaking about her film, Lion. She told the Daily Telegraph: "The movie is a love letter to my children who are adopted. It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I wanted you.’ It’s that deep and personal, and whatever your journey is, I'm here to love and support you. That’s what I connected to. I wanted to make the film for them. When you are an adoptive mother, of course you think about the birth mother and the birth parents and what it all means and how our lives are intertwined in some way, whether the child choose to find the birth parents or not."

Nicole and Tom adopted Isabella in 1992

The Moulin Rouge actress is also a mother to two young daughters with her husband Keith Urban. She paid tribute to her little girls while accepting her Best Actress Award for Big Little Lies at the 2017 Emmy Awards. "I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith. This is yours," she said. "I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this.'"