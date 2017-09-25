Mel B makes rare appearance with mum Andrea following eight-year feud The mother and daughter duo have reunited after an eight-year feud over ex-husband Stephen Belafonte

Mel B was joined by her mother Andrea Brown on the red carpet in Hollywood. The former Spice Girl was pictured smiling with her mum, who had flown from Leeds to support her during her divorce court battle. The mother-daughter duo, who reportedly fell out over Mel marrying film producer Stephen Belafonte in 2007, appear to have mended their relationship and are going from strength to strength.

Andrea, 60, has come to Mel's rescue during this tough time. Her friend revealed to The Sun: "The years have been long and hard and she has paid a heavy price by not seeing her daughter and missing her granddaughters grow up, but she did what she did for the right reasons and her concerns have finally been vindicated."

Mel and her mum Andrea were previously estranged

Andrea recently took to Twitter to reveal her thoughts on Stephen since the split. She wrote: "Melanie can hold her head high she's worked so hard up to 16hrs a day what's he earned in 10yrs?? 0." She added: "I'm that angry now reading this I need a GnT I know how much Melanie has suffered and still is."

At the Face Forward 8th Annual Gala, Mel, 42, was also photographed cuddling up to her new boyfriend Gary Madatyan, who she calls "the love of her life". The American's Got Talent judge was seen for most of the night flirting and talking to the celebrity hairdresser. The pair have been seen at a number of events together including the VMA after-party back in August. And over the weekend, Mel made it Instagram official as she posted a photo of the pair and wrote: "The love of my life, thank you for believing in me." Saturday night's charity gala event was also attended by Robin Thicke, who performed on stage.