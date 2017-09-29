Loading the player...

Louise Redknapp has broken her silence on rumours that she and her husband Jamie are heading for a divorce. The pop star, who reportedly split from the father of her two children over the summer, was quizzed about the state of her marriage during an appearance on This Morning on Friday.

Chatting to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Louise appeared to confirm her divorce, as she said: "I think that it has been so heavily documented and of course we all go through hard times. My priority and his priority is our children and protecting them and loving them and putting them first and that's what we are focusing on."

Louise was quizzed about her marriage by Eamonn

The singer also said that returning to work and keeping herself busy has been a "real saviour". Louise, 42, is currently starring in the London production of Cabaret, alongside her friend and former Strictly Come Dancing star Will Young; she is also performing her first comeback gig in December, followed by a tour next year. "I think going back to work has been a real saviour for me," said Louise. "Doing Strictly, it does something. For me it was all about performing and to go back on stage every night and get the opportunity again."

Louise and Jamie, 44, have been married for 19 years. They share two sons together – Charley, 13, and eight-year-old Beau. The couple have been plagued by divorce rumours since July, with reports claiming that Louise is seeking a "quickie divorce". However, the actress has been pictured wearing her wedding ring this month, leaving some fans confused.

The singer appeared to confirm her split

Her return to the stage has been welcomed by fans though, with many praising her show-stopping performance as Sally Bowles in the UK tour of Cabaret. Sharing a photo of herself in character earlier this week, Louise looked incredible. She rocked a striking chocolate brown bob as she wore a lace mini dress teamed with leg-lengthening black stilettos. "A #sallybowles moment," she wrote.