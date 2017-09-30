Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary with the sweetest photo – see it here! The famous mum shared adorable childhood photos on Instagram

Happy fifth wedding anniversary to Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty! The couple celebrated their special day on Friday, with Cat sharing an adorable photo of the pair with her Instagram followers. The So You Think You Can Dance host, who lives in LA with her comedian husband Patrick and their son Milo, 20 months, posted two childhood pictures of both her and Patrick with rainbow confetti sprinkled around them on her table at home. Cat captioned the sweet photo: "Happy Anniversary .... Five years.... @patrickielty #flashbackfriday#FreshFaced #fridayfeeling."

Husband and wife Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty

The star’s fans loved the snaps, with one writing: "Happy Anniversary! Hope you both have a wonderful day!" Another told her: "Too cute! Happy anniversary." One gushed: "The cuteness of it all!!!! Happy anniversary!!!" There were celebrations for a fan of Cat’s as well, who said: "Happy anniversary have a lovely evening. Our 5th anniversary today also." Cat also posted snapshots of her house decorated with happy anniversary banners for the couple’s landmark celebration.

Cat has previously spoken about falling in love with Patrick, telling The Mail on Sunday's You magazine: "There was a strange little moment like in the movies when everyone else just seemed to melt away. We spent the afternoon together just drinking, laughing, talking. He told me he wanted to be with me forever. He was very clear this was what he wanted, and that was what got me. I have lived a life where I've met lots of incredible people and been to lots of places, so it takes a lot to blow my socks off."

Credit: Instagram/Cat Deeley

The former SM:TV presenter has also spoken about becoming a mum to Milo, saying that she is "absolutely infatuated and in love with" her little boy. She told People: "You put a lot more pressure on yourself – you worry so much more," Cat admitted. "Everything you worry about, from social media to what school he should go to. Swimming – like, is the pool ok?"