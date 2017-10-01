Cristiano Ronaldo pays moving tribute to his father with sweet family photo
The football legend shared the sweet family photo on social media
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has paid a moving tribute to his late father José Dinis Aveiro by sharing a family photograph on his Instagram page. Cristiano’s father passed away from liver failure in 2005 when the star was just 20 years old. On Saturday, the sporting legend posted a heart-warming photo showing himself and his son, seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr, holding his newborn twins Eva and Mateo with a picture of his father in the background. Cristiano wrote: "You will always be with us. Congratulations, dad. Congratulations, Grandpa."
The star’s fans loved the touching message, with the photo receiving over four million likes in just one day. One follower told Cristiano: "This is sooo cute," while another said, "I wish your father was there with you." One fan wrote: "You are a legend and a source of inspiration of courage… you are the best player of all time." Another told him about his twins: "They are growing so fast."
READ: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's baby gender accidentally revealed
While Cristiano is notoriously private about his children, it's known that he welcomed his twins via a surrogate mother in June. A month later, he confirmed that his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, 23, is also pregnant. A reporter from Spanish news outlet El Mundo asked whether he was "happy" to have another child on the way, to which the 32-year-old sports star replied, "Yes, very much."
In an exclusive interview with HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! in August, Georgina showed off her baby bump as she spoke about her private life. "I'm a family person," she said. "I love children, nature, animals. I have a cat, who's now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy."
READ: Is Cristiano Ronaldo engaged? Pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spotted with diamond ring
Speaking about everything from her diet to her passions, the model added: "I like to take care of myself. Doing sports and having a balanced diet. I try to eat organic food and avoid anything too heavy. I don't have a strict diet, I do treat myself from time to time. Life wouldn't be much fun without guilty pleasures!"
Latest comments