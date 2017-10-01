Cristiano Ronaldo pays moving tribute to his father with sweet family photo The football legend shared the sweet family photo on social media

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has paid a moving tribute to his late father José Dinis Aveiro by sharing a family photograph on his Instagram page. Cristiano’s father passed away from liver failure in 2005 when the star was just 20 years old. On Saturday, the sporting legend posted a heart-warming photo showing himself and his son, seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr, holding his newborn twins Eva and Mateo with a picture of his father in the background. Cristiano wrote: "You will always be with us. Congratulations, dad. Congratulations, Grandpa."

Estarás sempre connosco. Parabéns, pai. Parabéns, avô.🙏🏽❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 30, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

The star’s fans loved the touching message, with the photo receiving over four million likes in just one day. One follower told Cristiano: "This is sooo cute," while another said, "I wish your father was there with you." One fan wrote: "You are a legend and a source of inspiration of courage… you are the best player of all time." Another told him about his twins: "They are growing so fast."

While Cristiano is notoriously private about his children, it's known that he welcomed his twins via a surrogate mother in June. A month later, he confirmed that his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, 23, is also pregnant. A reporter from Spanish news outlet El Mundo asked whether he was "happy" to have another child on the way, to which the 32-year-old sports star replied, "Yes, very much."

Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! in August, Georgina showed off her baby bump as she spoke about her private life. "I'm a family person," she said. "I love children, nature, animals. I have a cat, who's now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy."

Speaking about everything from her diet to her passions, the model added: "I like to take care of myself. Doing sports and having a balanced diet. I try to eat organic food and avoid anything too heavy. I don't have a strict diet, I do treat myself from time to time. Life wouldn't be much fun without guilty pleasures!"