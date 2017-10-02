Hugh Hefner laid to rest in plot next to Marilyn Monroe in private ceremony Hugh Hefner purchased the plot next to Marilyn Monroe back in 1992

Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in a private funeral ceremony. The Playboy founder, who passed away aged 91 in late September, was reportedly dressed in his iconic red silk pyjamas, jacket and captain's hat. The ceremony took place on Saturday at the Westwood Village Memorial Park, where Hugh was buried in a plot next to Marilyn Monroe.

READ: Hollywood pays tribute to Playboy Magazine founder Hugh Hefner

Hugh passed away aged 91

Hugh bought the plot next to Marilyn, the first ever cover girl for Playboy, back in 1992 for $75,000 (£56,000). Speaking about his purchase to the LA Times, Hugh said: "I'm a believer in things symbolic. Spending eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass up." However, some people have criticised the move, given that the nude photos of Marilyn were reportedly published in the magazine without her consent. In Marilyn: Her Life in Her Own Words, the actress herself wrote: "I never even received a thank-you from all those who made millions off a nude Marilyn photograph. I even had to buy a copy of the magazine to see myself in it."

READ: Hugh Hefner's son Cooper gets engaged to Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne

Loading the player...

Speaking about his father's death, Hugh's son Cooper said: "My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognisable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."