Holly Willoughby 'furious' after bikini photo used to promote weight-loss supplement The This Morning host is considering legal action

Holly Willoughby is considering legal action after learning that her image is being used to promote diet pills. An advert for a Raspberry Ketone weight supplement tablets shows the This Morning star in a bikini, along with a write-up that reads: "Without a doubt, Holly Willoughby looks as fantastic as ever, and Raspberry Ketone was the key." But sources close to the star insist she has no connection to the company. A spokesperson for 36-year-old Holly told HELLO! Online: "We're aware of a number of scam websites using images of Holly, along with other celebrities, to see weight loss products and are liaising with our lawyers about possible legal action."

Holly Willoughby has impressed fans with her slender and toned figure in recent months

Much has been made of Holly's weight in recent months, with the TV star impressing viewers with her slender frame. The 36-year-old has previously refused to discuss her diet and exercise regime in favour of promoting a healthy body image for her fans – but she was recently quizzed on the issue during an appearance on Lorraine. "I think you sort of get – the children are a little bit older, so I've got a little bit more time for myself," she told her host. "And I'm always one of those people that if you feel happy and healthy that's all that matters."

STORY: Holly Willoughby celebrates her son Chester's birthday with sweet photo

The This Morning star shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin

It has also been revealed that the mum-of-three – who shares Harry, eight, Belle, six, and three-year-old Chester with husband Dan Baldwin – practises Pilates to help maintain her figure. Holly first started Pilates after welcoming her second child, daughter Belle, in 2012. She embarked on weekly sessions at her home with fitness guru Lynne Robinson, the director of London-based Body Control Pilates.

Loading the player...

"I worked with Holly for several months, teaching her privately at her home once a week," Lynne told the Sun: "Holly had postnatal matt work classes which concentrated on strengthening and toning her core." She added: "The exercises help trim the waist and flatten the stomach."

STORY: Holly Willoughby shares rare make-up free selfie – see the photo!