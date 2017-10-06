Ariana Grande on the aftermath of the Manchester bombing: 'Calling the tour off was not an option' The One Last Time singer said 'going home was not an option'

Ariana Grande has given a candid insight into life after the Manchester Arena bombing attack, which killed 22 innocent concert-goers and injured dozens more in May. Although she flew back to America following the tragedy, the pop star returned to the scene a few days later to hold a benefit concert, One Love Manchester, before she returned to her Dangerous Woman tour. Speaking about the aftermath, Ariana told Coveteur: "I don't think I've been through anything as traumatic as [what] we've been through." She added: "Calling it off and going home was not an option. The message of the show was too important.

Ariana Grande held a benefit concert after the attack in May

"For the crew and everyone involved, it's become more than just a show for us. We are really grateful to be here and really grateful for this show." Ariana, 24, raised almost £10m for the victims of the attack at her One Love Manchester concert. Manchester city council awarded Ariana with an honorary citizenship of Manchester in recognition of the concert; the accolade recognises those people who aren't residents of the city, but have still made an outstanding contribution to it.

When the European leg of her tour came to an end, Ariana took to Instagram to thank fans for their ongoing support. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could," she said. "Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away. I'm immensely grateful!!!! I hope you can feel my love, wherever you are because I'm sending you all that I've got. See you so soon."