Wayne Rooney begins 100 hours community service at garden centre The football star was found guilty of drink driving

Wayne Rooney has started 100 hours of community service after he recently pleaded guilty for drink driving at Stockport Magistrates Court. The 31-year-old footballer was photographed arriving for work at a Cheshire garden centre where he is doing the community work. He was spotted dressed in black and carrying his jacket as he entered the centre and then pictured wearing a green fleece as he worked inside.

The Mirror reports that the player was chauffeur driven to his shift and he has already worked at the garden centre for two days. The paper revealed that Wayne has been performing maintenance work and has told friends he is happy to work there. The garden centre is a community location specifically for adults with learning difficulties.

In addition to his community service, Wayne, 31, has been banned from driving for two years and must also pay a £170 fine. In a statement released after his plea, Wayne apologised for his "unforgivable lack of judgement". He said: "Following today's court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgment in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.

“I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career. Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service."

Wayne was arrested after being stopped by police while driving in Wilmslow, Cheshire in the early hours of 1 September. He was in the car with 29-year-old Laura Simpson at the time, and since faced allegations of impropriety with the single mum. His wife, Coleen Rooney is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. They are already parents to Kai, seven, Klay, four and one-year-old Kit.

In a recent Instagram photo with her children, Coleen was without her wedding ring and there is increasing speculation about the state of Wayne and Coleen's marriage. Neither Wayne nor Coleen have directly commented on the scandal, although in the days after the news broke, Coleen pleaded with the paparazzi to stop following her family. She wrote: "Please can photographers have respect and stop following me with my three children in the car… it's dangerous and I've had enough."