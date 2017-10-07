Cristiano Ronaldo shares rare family photo – see the snap! The footballer posted the heart-warming photo on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for being extremely private when it comes to his personal life, so fans were delighted when the football star shared a rare family photograph on Friday. Cristiano posted a snap of his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, sitting outside holding his three-month-old twins Mateo and Eva. Sitting next to her is Cristiano’s older son, Cristiano Jr, age seven, who can be seen reading a story book. The sports star captioned the picture: "Picture of the day," followed by a series of heart emojis.

Cristiano's girlfriend and his three children Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram

Cristiano’s followers loved the photo, with one commenting: "Beautiful family," while a second said, "Beautiful family spending time with nature @cristiano." A third fan told the footballer: "That's what I call a well spent family afternoon :) beautiful keep up the good work." One more fan wrote: "It's such a cute family."

Cristiano welcomed his twins via a surrogate mother in June. A month later, he confirmed that his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, 23, is also pregnant. A reporter from Spanish news outlet El Mundo asked whether he was "happy" to have another child on the way, to which the 32-year-old sports star replied, "Yes, very much." There is also speculation that Cristiano and Spanish model Georgina are engaged after she was pictured sporting a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! in August, Georgina showed off her baby bump and said: "I'm a family person. I love children, nature, animals. I have a cat, who's now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy."