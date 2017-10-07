cristiano-ronaldo-football

Cristiano Ronaldo shares rare family photo – see the snap!

The footballer posted the heart-warming photo on social media

by Sophie Hamilton

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for being extremely private when it comes to his personal life, so fans were delighted when the football star shared a rare family photograph on Friday. Cristiano posted a snap of his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, sitting outside holding his three-month-old twins Mateo and Eva. Sitting next to her is Cristiano’s older son, Cristiano Jr, age seven, who can be seen reading a story book. The sports star captioned the picture: "Picture of the day," followed by a series of heart emojis.

Cristiano's girlfriend and his three children  Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram

Cristiano’s followers loved the photo, with one commenting: "Beautiful family," while a second said, "Beautiful family spending time with nature @cristiano." A third fan told the footballer: "That's what I call a well spent family afternoon :) beautiful keep up the good work." One more fan wrote: "It's such a cute family."

Cristiano welcomed his twins via a surrogate mother in June. A month later, he confirmed that his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, 23, is also pregnant. A reporter from Spanish news outlet El Mundo asked whether he was "happy" to have another child on the way, to which the 32-year-old sports star replied, "Yes, very much." There is also speculation that Cristiano and Spanish model Georgina are engaged after she was pictured sporting a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

Loading the player...

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! in August, Georgina showed off her baby bump and said: "I'm a family person. I love children, nature, animals. I have a cat, who's now three, who is my best friend. I love surrounding myself with people who inspire me to be a better person every day, and who bring good energy."

