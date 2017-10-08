Second celebrity voted off Strictly Come Dancing - find out who! The Reverend Richard Cole has left the show this week

It’s Sunday night on Strictly Come Dancing and that means one thing: the dreaded dance off! Sadly this week it was the lovely Reverend Richard Coles, who entertained the nation on Movie week dressed as Flash Gordon. Richard had viewers at home in hysterics as he donned a striking red costume for the Paso Doble with his partner Dianne Buswell. The Reverend faced Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton in the dance off but unfortunately got voted off by the judges.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said: "I love the entertainment value of one couple, I really have to save the couple that are technically better and that’s Simon and Karen." While Darcey Bussell agreed: "This is always incredibly difficult because they both made improvements to their dance but the couple I would like to save, just for a better technical dance, is Simon and Karen." Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas also chose to save Simon and Karen.

On leaving the series, Richard told show host Tess Daly: "It’s been a joy. Every minute of it I’ve enjoyed, even when Dianne was hissing through her teeth ‘feet, frame, feet, frame, it’s been completely joyous. I only forgot to reckon into my strategy that I can’t actually dance!" Diane said of Richard: "I have had the time of my life and he is a friend for life."

READ: Inside Strictly! Darcey Bussell and Shirley Ballas dispel rivalry rumours

Over on Richard’s Twitter page, he wrote: "Me: ‘Did you like my dance on #Strictly?’ Mum: ‘No’. ‘Any feedback?’ ‘Your wig, which was terrible, was the best thing about it.’" His fans were sorry to hear the news, with one follower tolling him: "V sad you’re gone I was voting for you x." Another wrote: "So sad you've gone Richard. You've brought joy to millions #dancer." One fan said: "So sorry to see you go. I thought you did brilliantly! Entertaining! I’m not sure I could remember all those steps! Be proud!"