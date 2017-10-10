Zoe Ball pays tribute to late boyfriend Billy Yates on World Mental Health Day Zoe Ball's boyfriend was found dead at home aged 40 in May

Zoe Ball has penned a touching tribute to her late boyfriend Billy Yates, who committed suicide in May. The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host remembered her love on World Mental Health Day, urging people to talk and listen to each other and reach out for help if needed. Sharing a photo on Instagram, she wrote: "So many emotions today #worldmentalhealthday there was so little help and support offered to my @billwahweewoo – only after he died did I learn about some of the amazing charities and support groups out there doing such great work for #mentalhealth #depression #suicideawareness.

"Really hope that the conversations people share today help those most in need. Keep talking. Keep listening. Keep loving. Thoughts & love to all those struggling & for all those living in the wake of loss. #mentalhealthmatters."

"So many emotions today," Zoe wrote

Zoe, 46, found love with the cameraman following the end of her marriage to Norman Cook. The TV star has been vocal about her loss on social media, remembering her late boyfriend and raising awareness for suicide prevention. Last month, she posted a photo of Billy on what would have been his 41st birthday.

She wrote: "Happy birthday Little Wonder, @billwahweewoo my dearest Babyface, my love, my Snoops, up there in the stars. I will be holding tight today to those who love your bones & miss your wondrous ways. We will climb your tower & eat Mr Fu's Salt & Pepper Chicken wings & cry & hug & dance & laugh & do your bendy thumbs up & tell your tales & never ever ever stop loving you Billy William Biwwy Billface."

Zoe and Billy dated for six months

On World Suicide Prevention Day, Zoe, who dated Billy for around six months, also shared a selfie of the couple. "We must keep talking," she told her followers. "We must share our experiences to help each other and most importantly learn to stop and LISTEN not necessarily keep trying to fix."