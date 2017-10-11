Angelina Jolie pens open letter on women's rights Angelina Jolie has opened up about the importance of women's rights - find out what she had to say

Angelina Jolie has penned an open letter about women's right from Namibia for the 150th Anniversary collector's edition of Harper's Bazaar. The Maleficent actress took part in a photo shoot at a wildlife sanctuary, and opened up about what her life experience has taught her, and about the importance of women's rights.

The mum-of-six wrote: "Women make up most of the world's poor...when the environment is damaged—for example when fishing stocks are destroyed, wildlife is killed by poachers, or tropical forests are bulldozed—it deepens their poverty. Women's education and health are the first things to suffer," adding: "Each of us has the power to make an impact through our everyday choices. For instance, we can commit to never buying illegal wildlife products such as ivory and rhino horn. We can end the demand for wild animals as pets."

Angelina opened up about women's rights

The activist recently came forward following the revelation that Harvey Weinstein has sexually harassed several women over the course of three decades. In an email to The New York Times, she wrote: "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behaviour towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."

Angelina spoke about what her life experience had taught her

Ashley Judd was among the first to accuse Harvey of sexual harassment. Speaking to the New York Times about the incident, she revealed that Harvey had asked to give her a massage and to watch him take a shower. She said that she remembered thinking: "How do I get out of the room as fast as possible

alienating Harvey Weinstein?" Harvey has since been fired from his own company, and has issued a statement apologising for his actions.